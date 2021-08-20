Abilene businesses showing support for Wylie ahead of Little League World Series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Businesses across the Big Country are wearing purple today in support of the Wylie Little League All-Stars playing in their first Little League World Series.

Brent Cofer, a proud grandparent, anxiously awaited leaving his classroom in Clyde.

Cofer, who is Ella and Dylan Bruning’s grandfather, was unable to attend the Little League World Series games, and was rushing home to make sure he didn’t miss any of the action.

“It’s tearing me up not to be able to be there,” Cofer said.

He left school almost two hours before the day ended, and gave credit to his boss for being so flexible.

“Oh, very anxious,” Cofer said. “But I have a great boss and he understood. As a matter of fact, they’re all following it, too, and are just as excited as I am.”

However, he’s not the only one that will be watching from home. Several Big Country businesses showed their support for the team today.

Nathan Lowry, President of Big Country Title, said his office staff came dressed in all purple to show their support for the team.

Over at Grump’s Burgers, general manager Raul Ochoa already had all of the televisions set to ESPN and was watching the competition unfold.

“It’s every kid’s dream to do it,” Ochoa said. “Hopefully, they’ll go ahead and take it all and do it for Abilene.”

Scott South at Perkins Insurance was also very excited to see the kids have this kind of success, and said he was having the most fun watching them enjoy the experience.

Returning Abilenian Mike Frush said he didn’t know much about the team, but said it was his hometown pride and love of sports that got him invested in them.

As for Brent Cofer, he said he believes this team has what it takes to be World Series champions.

“Of course,” Cofer said. “You’ve got to be confident. They are going to take it all the way.”

The Bulldogs play tonight at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2, and are competing in a double-elimination style tournament.