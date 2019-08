ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local car dealership is helping out students in the Big Country.

Star Dodge donated 100 backpacks to local students to start the new school year.

The dealership donated the backpacks filled with school supplies Tuesday to the Communities in Schools of the Big Country, which is a United Way partner.

Communities in Schools will distribute backpacks to students through their on-campus case management program.