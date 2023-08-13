ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parishioners gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary of St. Vincent Catholic Church in Abilene on Sunday. The day full of celebration began with a morning mass, followed by snacks and a movie for all to enjoy.

Parishioners shared that 60 years ago, there was a desire for a Catholic Church to be built on the north side of town for the Hispanic community.

“This is a church that has been in the community for 60 years and has given back to the community. It’s been a place for generations of families, my parents to my grandparents. This is just a church community that has raised families,” said Youth Minister Teresa Villarreal.

Villarreal has a deep personal connection to St. Vincent’s. She works there, was baptized there as a baby, and got married in the chapel. Her father is a deacon, and her children are also involved, with her son Sam aspiring to be a deacon like his grandfather.

Henry Medina has also been a member of St. Vincent’s since the day it opened its doors in 1963.

“I was about ten years old, and it’s been my church since then. I think because of my church, because of the history of it, I feel that my faith is stronger as far as my religion,” said Medina.

Mass is held every Sunday morning at St. Vincents on Westview Drive for both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking guests.