Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball for 2020 canceled

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball in Abilene, benefiting the American Cancer Society, will not be held this year.
According to event organizers, the event is not happening because of the current climate.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Taylor County Expo’s Guitar Arena.
Despite the cancellation, the local American Cancer Society is calling the public to still suport its mission.
“While we will not be coming together for a night to party with a purpose this year,” said Jason & Amy Gebhart and Jon & Susan Pate in a statement from the 2020 Cattle Baron’s Chairs. “It is our sincerest hope that the Abilene community will take this opportunity to exercise their passion and dedication to fighting cancer and support those who need it the most— the patients with compromised immune systems, their caregivers, and their families.”
To donate to the local chapter, click here.
Planning for next year’s event is already underway, with a date set for Oct. 9, 2021.
Message from the local American Cancer Society
The chairs, committee and staff are anxious to host the caliber of event our sponsors have come to expect and deserve. We hope to see everyone on October 9, 2021 at the biggest and best CBB Abilene has ever seen. In the meanwhile, we encourage everyone to follow our Facebook page for unique opportunities throughout the fall to help fund the life-saving mission of the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society is grateful for all the dedication of our volunteers and appreciate the sacrifices they make to support our events. The COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and fluid and our goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us.
To support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to provide patients with lifesaving services and support, donate now at www.AbileneCattleBaronsBall.org. The American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support, and guidance to patients and families 24 a day, seven days a week via our free help line, 1-800-227-2345, and our website, cancer.org. The American Cancer Society also has a number of resources available about coronavirus and cancer, including this FAQ and this podcast featuring our team of experts.
Thank you for your patience as we work through this together. We appreciate your commitment to making a significant difference in the lives of families facing cancer. If you have further questions, please reach out to the American Cancer Society staff partner at stacy.theilen@cancer.org or www.AbileneCattleBaronsBall.org