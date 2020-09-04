Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball for 2020 canceled

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball in Abilene, benefiting the American Cancer Society, will not be held this year.

According to event organizers, the event is not happening because of the current climate.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Taylor County Expo’s Guitar Arena.

Despite the cancellation, the local American Cancer Society is calling the public to still suport its mission.

“While we will not be coming together for a night to party with a purpose this year,” said Jason & Amy Gebhart and Jon & Susan Pate in a statement from the 2020 Cattle Baron’s Chairs. “It is our sincerest hope that the Abilene community will take this opportunity to exercise their passion and dedication to fighting cancer and support those who need it the most— the patients with compromised immune systems, their caregivers, and their families.”

To donate to the local chapter, click here.

Planning for next year’s event is already underway, with a date set for Oct. 9, 2021.