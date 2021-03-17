Abilene celebrates 140th birthday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was 140 years ago on March 15, 1881 that Abilene was established as a water stop along the Texas & Pacific Railroad.

Had it not been for the T&P Railway there wouldn’t have been much need for the Key City, according to Abilene historian Jay Moore.

“Had they not done that, Buffalo Gap may be the biggest town in Taylor County, I don’t know,” Moore says.

Railway business including cattle, cargo, and passengers saw Abilene through the early 1900s. The final passenger car ran through town in 1967.

“You’d be able to get on the train and go to Midland or go to Fort Worth,” Moore says. “It’d be nice to still have that.”

Moore came of age in Abilene during the 70s and 80s, a time before the Grace Museum and active nightlife. They had a different view of downtown.

“When I was in high school you only went downtown if you needed to go to the courthouse or the post office,” Moore says.

It wasn’t until a revitalization project in the early 80s that Downtown Abilene began to resemble what we know today.

“Local foundations were investing their money into trying to bring downtown back and they succeeded beyond their wildest dreams,” said Moore.

Storybook Gardens, the NCCIL, the Grace Museum, and the Paramount are all now synonymous with Abilene, though they wouldn’t have been if not for the notion that what was there could be better.

“Somebody had the idea and the motivation to push it forward,” said Moore.

Now the successes of our past prove a way forward for future ventures.

“For Abilene to look at a building like the old Lincoln Middle School and to think, ‘We can turn it into a new public library and public event space,’ and all that’s planned for it doesn’t seem that unreachable,” said Moore.

Heritage Square, the SoDA district, and the planned Downtown Hotel Festival District are all within our reach. Progress that was set in motion years before and carried on by those that see more than what is, to what could be.