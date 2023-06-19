ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — This past weekend has been nothing short of a celebration in honor of Juneteenth in Abilene – complete with music, food, awards, and high spirits.

Juneteenth, or June 19th, is the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas. While the day has been sort of quietly observed for the last 158 years, Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for just the last two years.

Monday, the actual day of Juneteenth, was the final Day of Celebration at Stevenson Park in North Abilene. Around lunchtime, Let Us Breathe – Abilene gave out barbecue sandwiches, chips, cookies, and drinks all for free to the parkgoers.

The main message of the celebrations was right on theme: Freedom.

Standing in the hot sun out at Stevenson Park, protected by a floppy straw hat, Shante Fleming wore an eye-catching yellow t-shirt with letters screen printed in black, red, yellow, and green. Her shirt read; “I am Black future.” Fleming heads Let Us Breathe – Abilene, is a small business owner, and active member of the Abilene community.

“We really wanted to focus on ownership, taxes, property taxes, educating people: What freedom looks like and look like, and when you own a home, when you own land, that’s wealth. That’s freedom,” Fleming explained. That’s what we’re trying to focus on; just trying to let everyone else know… What does freedom look like to you guys?”

In addition to the delicious goodies and moving messages, organizers handed out four awards to celebrate and show appreciation for Abilene’s Black voices.

Gerald Wilkerson of Wilkerson’s Barber Shop was granted a recognition award for his dedicated service and contribution to the city. This barber shop is located at 109 Sayles Boulevard in South Abilene, situated between Neecee’s Beauty Salon and a Subway shop.

Taniece Thompson-Smith was given a Teacher of the Year award for making a difference in children’s lives. Thompson-Smith has been a teacher for 14 years, according to Abilene ISD. She has been teaching the fifth grade at Stafford Elementary School for the last two years. This isn’t her first rodeo, either. Thompson-Smith was named a teacher of the year at Abilene Education Foundation’s 11th annual Teacher in the Limelight Celebration in April.

The Beauty Plug, a beauty supply store at the Westwood Plaza in North Abilene, was awarded in recognition of leadership, outstanding performance, and dedicated service to the Abilene Community.

Lastly, Sariah Titus was the youngest on the list to be awarded and recognized. The 10-year-old just finished the fifth grade at Ortiz Elementary and was named the SCRIPPS Spelling Bee District Champion. In the national competition, Sariah finished in place 122 of 231.

Let Us Breathe’s Juneteenth celebration was hosted at Stevenson Park from Saturday at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. Monday.