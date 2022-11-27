ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Rescue Alliance will be hosting a four day course for people to become certified as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in December.

The CERT program educates volunteers on how to respond to disasters that could impact the area they live in, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and fires. This nationwide program teaches volunteers how to help during a crisis, so first responders can focus on other complex tasks.

The Abilene CERT Preparedness Training will take place from December 7-10 at Camp Barkeley Training Center (3022 Braune Road). Training will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (7-9), and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets are $35 per person and includes gear such as a first aid kit, CERT kit, solar powered lights, safety gear and a United Rescue Alliance t-shirt. The training will be divided into nine units and will end with a final exam and disaster simulation.

Jace Johnson, Emergency Management Coordinator for United Rescue Alliance, will be the instructor for this course. With over 25 years of experience in disaster response, Johnson will bring knowledge learned from oil spills, hurricane relief and more from his service in more than four countries.

Click here to learn more about the CERT training course or to register for the event.