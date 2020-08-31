Abilene Chamber announces Leadership Abilene Class of 2021

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce announced the participants for the 2021 class of their storied Leadership Abilene program.
Brittany Adair – Hendrick Health Care System
Jessica Adams – Vagabond Pizza
Allison Alvarez – Arrow Ford
Matthew Beard – Maverick Saw Cutting and Core Drilling
Holly Bearden – Community Broadcast Partners KABW/KORQ
Chelsea Brooks – Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau
Joshua Brown – First Financial Trust and Asset Management
Meredith Churchill – Fullerton & Associates, PLLC
Jeff Coffey – United Supermarkets
Elijah Dawson – Arrow Ford
Stephanie DeLaGarza – Abilene Zoo
Michael DeNapoli – Dyess Air Force Base
Garrett Dussia – Coca Cola Southwest Beverage
Allison Goodwin – Hardin-Simmons University
James Gordon – First Financial Bankshares
Grant Greenwood – McMurry University
Andrew Harmon – Clavél Corporation
Kenneth Heaton – Small Business Development Center
Susan Holland – Servicemaster by A-Town/Hi-Tech
Gregory Johnson – Dyess Air Force Base
Marli Kimberlin – Hendrick Health Care System
Joe Mangrem – Enprotec /Hibbs &Todd, Inc
Jan Morrison – The Noah Project
Mindi Nagy – Abilene Country Club
Michelle Parrish – Community Foundation of Abilene
Jay Patterson – The Leaf
Jackie Powell – Wylie ISD
Charles Rodgers – West Texas Rehab Center
Travis Ruiz – KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene
Erin Seabourne – Hendrick Home for Children
Byron Stephenson – The Shed Market
Gabriel Stokes – The Local Taqueria & Bar
Brenda Trinidad – First Financial Bank
Jacob “Bubba” Weckworth – Vintage Marketplace
Noreen White – The Betty Hardwick Center
Benjamin Young – Brightway Insurance, The Young Agency
“This year’s committee focused on leading and breaking through community challenges post
pandemic and seeking out incredible leaders, mentors and human beings.” said Doug Peters,
President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “The committee has worked hard to
invest in these applicants despite situations no one was expecting and is excited about who has
been chosen to participate in the Leadership Abilene Class of 2021.”
The chair of the 2021 Leadership Abilene planning committee is Tim Farrar with United
Supermarkets.
The purpose of the Chamber’s Leadership Abilene program is to find and encourage potential
leaders, spur community involvement, expose participants to what makes Abilene different, and
seek alternate perspectives of community challenges.
Leadership Abilene orientation will be December 11, 2020, and all local, state, and federal
guidelines will be followed relating to COVID-19. Hand sanitization will be provided, masks are
required, and temperature checks will take place before each class day.
