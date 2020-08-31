Abilene Chamber announces Leadership Abilene Class of 2021

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce announced the participants for the 2021 class of their storied Leadership Abilene program.

Brittany Adair – Hendrick Health Care System

Jessica Adams – Vagabond Pizza

Allison Alvarez – Arrow Ford

Matthew Beard – Maverick Saw Cutting and Core Drilling

Holly Bearden – Community Broadcast Partners KABW/KORQ

Chelsea Brooks – Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau

Joshua Brown – First Financial Trust and Asset Management

Meredith Churchill – Fullerton & Associates, PLLC

Jeff Coffey – United Supermarkets

Elijah Dawson – Arrow Ford

Stephanie DeLaGarza – Abilene Zoo

Michael DeNapoli – Dyess Air Force Base

Garrett Dussia – Coca Cola Southwest Beverage

Allison Goodwin – Hardin-Simmons University

James Gordon – First Financial Bankshares

Grant Greenwood – McMurry University

Andrew Harmon – Clavél Corporation

Kenneth Heaton – Small Business Development Center

Susan Holland – Servicemaster by A-Town/Hi-Tech

Gregory Johnson – Dyess Air Force Base

Marli Kimberlin – Hendrick Health Care System

Joe Mangrem – Enprotec /Hibbs &Todd, Inc

Jan Morrison – The Noah Project

Mindi Nagy – Abilene Country Club

Michelle Parrish – Community Foundation of Abilene

Jay Patterson – The Leaf

Jackie Powell – Wylie ISD

Charles Rodgers – West Texas Rehab Center

Travis Ruiz – KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene

Erin Seabourne – Hendrick Home for Children

Byron Stephenson – The Shed Market

Gabriel Stokes – The Local Taqueria & Bar

Brenda Trinidad – First Financial Bank

Jacob “Bubba” Weckworth – Vintage Marketplace

Noreen White – The Betty Hardwick Center

Benjamin Young – Brightway Insurance, The Young Agency



“This year’s committee focused on leading and breaking through community challenges post

pandemic and seeking out incredible leaders, mentors and human beings.” said Doug Peters,

President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “The committee has worked hard to

invest in these applicants despite situations no one was expecting and is excited about who has

been chosen to participate in the Leadership Abilene Class of 2021.”



The chair of the 2021 Leadership Abilene planning committee is Tim Farrar with United

Supermarkets.



The purpose of the Chamber’s Leadership Abilene program is to find and encourage potential

leaders, spur community involvement, expose participants to what makes Abilene different, and

seek alternate perspectives of community challenges.



Leadership Abilene orientation will be December 11, 2020, and all local, state, and federal

guidelines will be followed relating to COVID-19. Hand sanitization will be provided, masks are

required, and temperature checks will take place before each class day.



To learn more about the Chamber’s Leadership Abilene program, visit abilenechamber.com