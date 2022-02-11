ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2022 Top 20 Under 40 was honored by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening.

Twenty individuals, under the age of 40, who excel in the community and in business in Abilene were chosen for the award.

The list of recipients included business professionals across many industries, like marketing, healthcare and nonprofit.

“Abilene is a big city with a small town feel,” said Goodwill West Texas Senior Director of Mission Services Danielle Robertson. “I feel like as a young individual, it’s just an incredible community to be a part of.”

Robertson was just one of the 20 honored by the Chamber, as part of its “Abilene Young Professionals” arm.

Click here to see the full list of recipients.

This was the 14th year for the awards.