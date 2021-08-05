Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to host 56th ‘World’s Largest Barbecue’

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) will host the 56th World’s Largest Barbecue at the Abilene Convention Center for all Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and DoD Civilian personnel and their families. Serving times are 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Shaun Martin, Atmos Energy, and Doug Williamson, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, are serving again this year as the barbecue chairmen.

The barbecue is planned, prepared, executed, served, and paid for by members of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee. The event expresses Abilene’s appreciation to all active-duty military and their families for being a part of the Abilene community and for what they do for our country. It is one of the many ways the Military Affairs Committee says “thank you” to our hometown heroes.

The Committee typically serves over 2,200 pounds of beef; 600 pounds of sausage; 300 gallons of beans; 50 pounds of onions; 50 gallons of barbecue sauce; 300 loaves of bread; 20 cases of cookies; 1 ton of ice and 500 gallons of iced tea.

The Military Family of the Year Award will be presented in a special ceremony at 12:30 p.m. The purpose of this award is to recognize military families who have contributed to the military and local community through volunteer service and community involvement.

Local dignitaries and elected officials will be in attendance serving as volunteers to show their appreciation.