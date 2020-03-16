Abilene Chamber of Commerce postponing all Chamber events amid Coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce will postpone all Chamber events until further notices amid Coronavirus concerns.

According to Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, they continue to very closely monitor the fluid situation surrounding COVID-19, also known as the CoronaVirus.

The message sent by Doug Peters is also asking the public to allow three-to-four weeks in order for a reschedule date to be established for the Chamber signature events as well as a process for refunding.

“For immediate questions regarding refunding of a Chamber signature event, please contact Frances Williamson at 325-677-7241.”

The entire letter from Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce reads as follows: