Abilene Chamber of Commerce postponing all Chamber events amid Coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce will postpone all Chamber events until further notices amid Coronavirus concerns.
According to Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, they continue to very closely monitor the fluid situation surrounding COVID-19, also known as the CoronaVirus.
The message sent by Doug Peters is also asking the public to allow three-to-four weeks in order for a reschedule date to be established for the Chamber signature events as well as a process for refunding.
“For immediate questions regarding refunding of a Chamber signature event, please contact Frances Williamson at 325-677-7241.”
The entire letter from Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce reads as follows:
Dear Chamber member –
In partnership and communication with the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, the
While our professionally-trained sources tell us that there are currently no known confirmed cases of the virus in our community, we also believe that it is important at this time to remain not only vigilant but to do our part in exercising caution in order to help prevent the spread of this virus.
As a result, the Chamber has made the difficult decision to postpone all Chamber events until further notice with rescheduled dates to be determined. Please allow three-to-four weeks in order for a reschedule date to be established for Chamber signature events as well as a process for refunding. For immediate questions regarding refunding of a Chamber signature event, please contact Frances Williamson at 325-677-7241.
The decision was a difficult one because we love to serve our members and we know the depth of work and leadership that has gone into the upcoming events planned by numerous member volunteers as well as the investment made by all sponsors. We are grateful for both.
As difficult as postponing our events may be, it would be even more bothersome and irresponsible to proceed with the potential of negatively impacting participants or our community at-large.
We will continue to exercise an abundance of caution for the greater good of all concerned, and our staff continues to monitor and communicate with those in positions of authority, including the Centers for Disease Control (www.cdc.gov) and the Abilene-Taylor County Health District.
We anticipate it may be days to weeks before our business environment returns to normal, and our staff – although potentially telecommuting if the situation worsens – is on duty and working diligently to assess and align resources that can be of value to our members. If there is something specific that we can do to assist you, your business or all of us as the private sector, please reach out at any time, for any reason. We are available to you.
Finally, because social interaction is center to the Chamber’s work, we will forego face-to-face meetings that may increase exposure of our volunteers. Any meetings currently scheduled will be conducted by telephone, email or altogether cancelled until further notice as directed by your staff liaison. Undoubtedly, our work in support of our members will continue.
Thank you for understanding and for supporting these difficult decisions and remember – shop local, buy local and support your fellow Chamber members not only while this challenge confronts us but always.
Respectfully,
Doug
