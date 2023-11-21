ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – South Abilene’s Chick-fil-A will be moving just up the road, a change mainly well-received by many customers due to a daily line of drive-thru customers often stretching out into the intersection during lunchtime. The city says it’s the traffic concerns that led to working with the restaurant to move about half a mile over.

“The Chick-fil-A facility on Southwest Drive, we all know [is] an important part of our community and an important part of our business environment, but also an increasingly- a traffic concern for a number of folks in Abilene, and I think even Chick-fil-A,” Abilene’s City Manager Robert Hanna addressed the city council Tuesday morning.

Chick-fil-A fan Isaiah Carillo told KTAB/KRBC he now opts to park in another lot to bypass the congestion, “It takes about 10 to 15 minutes, around there, just trying to get in,” he noted.

Like Carillo, Joshua Hartley has also resorted to unconventional parking measures to skirt around the heavy traffic.

“It’s pretty bad. We actually had to use somebody else’s parking spot, or parking space, to park over here so we can eat,” Hartley said.

The traffic congestion even drives away a lot of Chick-fil-A customers. Quinley Lytle said she just doesn’t have the time to wait.

“It’s really long, like it goes all the way out there,” Lytle gestured towards the intersection, “it’s really long. Sometimes we have to go somewhere else because the line is too long.”

Now, the city said it’s working to relocate South Abilene’s Chick-fil-A just half a mile up the road across from Walmart.

“What we’ve been able to do by working with Chick-fil-A Real Estate is to identify a city-owned parcel that Chick-fil-A will relocate to,” explained Hanna to councilmembers.

Hanna said the city will lease a 2.59-acre piece of land to the franchise for them to build upon and relocate.

“It would be a lease agreement with Chick-fil-A. A[n] initial term of 15 years and five renewal terms of five years a piece, so a 40-year total term,” Hanna expanded.

The city manager continued to explain that relocating the restaurant will give $7 million to the city parks system, “This is a creative way to provide funding… That is not tax revenue generated. It’s actually generated through an alternative revenue source, which in this case would be a commercial lease.”

KTAB/KRBC asked several Chick-fil-A customers on Tuesday what their hopes are in terms of the restaurant locating.

“I hope it has maybe more space to do the drive-thru. Here, it’s like a thin two lanes, so there, if it was bigger and more people it would be faster,” imagined Lytle.

For the most part, regardless of the long lines, Chick-fil-A has a loyal customer base. Customer Shiloh Fisher added, “It might be a few minutes, but… It’s always worth the wait.”

A relocation timeline has not yet been released.