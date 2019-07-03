Abilene Chief: Kids as young as 8 are using social media apps with child predators

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says his department has seen children as young as 8 using social media apps with child predators.

Chief Standridge says the kids are being baited by these predators – who meet them on popular messaging or chat apps.

“They are then contacted by an unknown person. It’s done in a very friendly manner,” Chief Standridge explains. “They recommend to this child, who’s very suggestive, ‘hey go to this other app and I’ll show you something’.”

Once the children download the app the predators suggest, it’s only a matter of time before the predators begin sending sexually explicit pictures.

To ensure their safety, these predators also threaten to kill the children’s parents if they tell anyone – something Chief Standridge says is very believable to an 8-year-old.

This is why Abilene PD is hosting a meeting in August, to allow cyber crimes detectives to visit with parents about the tactics and apps these predators are using.

“This is us teaching our citizens how to protect our kids. We should all be in the business of doing that,” Chief Standridge says.

The meeting will take place on August 8 at the Southern Hills Church of Christ, located at 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.