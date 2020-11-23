Abilene Children’s Performing Arts Series announces ‘Sparking Creativity’ season

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — After being dark since March as a result of the pandemic, Children’s Performing Arts Series (CPAS) is thrilled to announce the new season which includes a combination of at-home streaming shows, open-air performances and traditional theater productions.

The season, titled “Sparking Creativity,” shows the commitment CPAS has to bringing professional children’s theater programs to the Abilene community.

Packages are $30 for all three live shows or $45 for a Virtual Family Package.

Military-level season packages are $27 and single show tickets are only $10.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

LIVE SHOWS

CHRIS PERONDI’S STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE Sat, Mar 27, 1 PM & 5PM Presented at the Taylor County Expo Entertainment Pavilion

Witness incredible tricks, big air stunts, comical antics and athletic feats performed by amazing dogs rescued from shelters. Featured on Ellen, Oprah, The Tonight Show and many more!

THE JUNGLE BOOK, FROM THE PANTO COMPANY, USA Sun, Apr 18, 2 PM Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

Kipling’s classic tales burst to life on stage with colorful Panto Company-style sets, original

songs, plenty of excitement and — of course — a happy ending!

ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR Sun, May 16, 2 PM

Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

Acrobats, aerialists and circus specialty artists bend, twist, flip, and fly in this high-energy,

family-friendly flurry of fun!

VIRTUAL FAMILY FUN PACKAGES (Shows produced by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre)*

*Virtual theater packages include: Access to recorded children’s theater show you can stream at home; a brand-new copy of the book that inspired the show; a $25 Market Street gift card; a bag of authentic Paramount Theatre popcorn delivered to your door (if within Abilene city limits); written instructions for show-related crafts, games and activities; and fun video extras.

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Matthew and Marilla need a boy to help around their Prince Edward Island farm. They are not expecting Anne, a vivacious orphan with a wild imagination and a joyful zeal for life.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER Claudia and her brother Jamie decide to run away and secretly move into The Metropolitan Museum of Art, sending them on a humorous journey of mystery, intrigue and self-discovery. Based on the Newbery Medal-winning book.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

CHICKEN DANCE Hens Marge and Lola enter the barnyard talent contest to win tickets to the Elvis Poultry concert! First, though, they must out-perform the talented ducks, led by Mac, the barn bully. Will they triumph or be all shook up?

Recommended for Pre-K and up.

