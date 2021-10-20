Abilene chimney service offers tips to prepare your fireplace for winter

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many of us discovered during the February freeze just how little we knew about proper fireplace operation and care.

“The majority of the phone calls we are getting, they’re wanting us to come out now because they were afraid to use their chimney last year during the storm because they hadn’t used it before or they didn’t know how long it had been since it’s been cleaned,” says Gary Bone, owner of Legacy Chimney Services.

Bone says his chimney technician is already booked into November with cleanings and maintenance calls.

“As soon as the first cold snap hit, the phone started ringing,” said Bone.

Though it’s a lot of work on their part, Bone says he’s glad that Big Country residents are taking fireplace safety seriously.

“I know lots of people that have had fireplaces for years and years and it’s never occurred to them at all to to have them cleaned,” Bone says. “And a lack of cleaning can lead to soot build up and that leads to all kinds of problems.”

Too much build up can cause debris to float out of the chimney and set fires on top of or outside the home. That or improper use of the chimney’s damper (mechanism that opens or closes the shaft) can also lead to smoke backing up inside the home, which makes for a rude awakening or worse.

“The smoke might wake you up, but the carbon monoxide will not,” Bone says.

This is why he recommends not keeping an active fire overnight, and to install carbon monoxide detectors in the bedroom, hallway, and near the fireplace.

“Because you don’t know you’re being poisoned with carbon monoxide until it’s usually too late,” says Bone.

While following these steps could save your life, Bone says it’s best to have a professional come and take a look.

“There’s no way for you as a homeowner to know how dirty the inside of it is, because if you burn one fire and reach up you’ll have soot on your hands, or if you burn fires every night it’s going to feel the same,” says Bone.

Legacy Chimney services can be booked by calling (325) 201-3627, though dates will need to be reserved months in advance.