ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian School started its new semester on Tuesday in a new high school building.

The new facility is right next to the primary one, welcoming 10 new classrooms and a new state-of-the-art science lab. The school is filled with up-to-date technology and bigger classrooms to allow optimal learning.

Secondary Principal Van Gravitt said he has seen this new addition to campus lift school spirit.

“Just the positive energy. Kids are happy to be in this building; they’re really taking care of the new facility and actually did a lot of work getting us moved in right before Christmas. Just a lot of positive energy, like I said, a really positive vibe on campus,” Gravitt said.

Construction was completed in December, which allowed student volunteers to help faculty and staff move into their new classrooms that will continue their education.

Although classes are back in session, the school is still missing some pieces of technology, like new Vibe boards for the classrooms and routine things like the school bell.

Gravitt said with the other construction projects the school has completed in the past couple of years; he hopes to see the community’s appreciation rise.

“So we not only accommodated that growth, but this building also positions us for future growth. And so we’re just hoping to keep growing and making an impact on kids and the community,” Gravitt said.