Abilene Christian University creates room for nursing mothers

ABILENE, TX (KTAB) – Abilene Christian University has created a room inside its library for nursing mothers, giving them a private quiet space to use whenever they need.

The Nursing Mothers’ Room opened to the public in April but Amanda Dietz, a new mother and archivist at the library, says it was back in December when she was made aware of the need for a dedicated space for mothers to nurse or pump breast milk on campus.

“I first got the idea for a nursing room from an ACU student who using the same space I was using to pump milk for my newborn,” said Dietz.

Dietz then went to other faculty members about creating a nursing room which she says was immediately well received.



“Our Dean John Weaver was incredibly supportive and immediately got on board and formed a committee with partners from Human Resources and the Library Hospitality Committee,” said Dietz.

Any nursing mother can check out the key to the nursing room with a campus ID or drivers license any time the library is open.