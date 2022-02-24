ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is set to receive a $125 million bond on behalf of Newark Higher Education Finance Corporation.

Thursday morning at Abilene City Council, the corporation proposed to issue this bond, helping ACU in refinancing existing debt and costs for construction, renovation, and any additional projects.

“We’re extremely excited about the way these projects are going to affect our campus,” ACU Senior Vice President of Operations Kevin Campbell said.

Just like any other private university, Campbell says this bond allows ACU to maximize its financial resources.

“By going through the public bond market, ACU can get a more competitive rate on our debt than we can right now going a private market,” said Campbell.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna says in order for ACU to issue this debt, they have to have the city’s approval.

“The City of Abilene has no liability for the payments, it’s not city debt, and nor are any city assets being applied. This is completely something we have to do because of the tax code,” said Hanna.

The tax code has strict protocols to follow, including getting approval from the mayor of the city.

“It’s just a pass-through obligation that we have under the internal revenue code and tax code to help provide some sort of oversight and approval and review for the issue of 501 C-3 debt obligation,” said Hanna.

As Campbell says, it’s more about communication than it is about anything else.

“The public bond is just a mechanism by which the debt is issued on behalf of the university. There is no impact whatsoever to the City of Abilene or the community related to this,” said Campbell.

Thursday, Mayor Anthony Williams approved Newark Higher Education Finance Corporation to allow the $125 million bond for ACU.