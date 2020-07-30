Abilene Christian University shares plan to reopen for fall semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene Christian University President Dr. Phil Schubert says students will return to campus as normal but with several precautions in place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Schubert says classrooms will be spread out to accommodate 6 feet of distance between students during lectures, forcing the college to utilize several larger rooms that have not been used as frequently in the past.

Dr. Schubert also says passing periods between classes are also being adjusted to make cleaning between each class possible.

“We’re changing times between classes so there will be 20 – 25 minutes to allow for cleaning and disinfecting,” said Dr. Schubert in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon.

The university leader says the school has acquired 5,000 PCR COVID-19 tests which will be available to faculty, staff and students through ACU’s medical clinic; however, the university might purchase more tests if a need for them is determined.

“We might increase that number to 10,000 just to make sure we have enough tests on hand,” said Dr. Schubert.

The school is also developing separate housing off campus to quarantine students that test positive for Coronavirus, but students going home during that active period would be the university’s preferred course of action.

“We do realize that for some students returning home is not a good option so we wanted to have an on campus option for them,” Dr. Schubert said.

Enrollment has not been as negatively impacted by the virus as ACU administrators anticipated. Freshman enrollment, according to Dr. Schubert, is down by 8-10 percent, but retention among upperclassman is not.

Some aspects of student life such as social club activities are still being configured, but Dr. Schubert says those details will be shared with students in the coming weeks.