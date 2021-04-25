Abilene Christian University students participate in pop-up market

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 20 student-run organizations of the Abilene Christian Student Entrepreneurs participated in the Abilene pop-up market. Among them were unique vendors offering items such as clothing, jewelry, and yes, chocolate.

His friends call him Willy Wonka.

“I absolutely love chocolate, ” and owner of the Luminous Fine Flavor Chocolate, Noah Henderson says it wasn’t unexpected.

“It’s a unique reputation to have, I’ll say that,” says Henderson.

From taking whole cacao beans to roasting and grinding them up, all refined into a finished chocolate bar.

“I love fermentation, I love dry aging, I love roasting. I love a lot of different things and so I want to get connected with more people who love that too.”

Henderson is able to be around other student business owners and attend pop up events as this one through The Founder’s Club at Abilene Christian University.

Karson Tutt, president of The Founder’s Club says this organization provides networking and resources for students such as herself, who are running and starting their own business.

“Every week we have like a meeting on a Tuesday or Thursday,” says Tutt. “And we kind of all come together and go through questions like “How are you guys doing?”, “Anything new in your business?” so that’s kind of where we have a chance to catch up with each other and talk about everything.”

Tutt believes this organization will continue to strive for those incoming students wanting to be involved.

“It’s like nice to have other small business owners who are like my age to kind of know what i’m going through.”

And for Henderson, he feels it has helped him to have more confidence in keeping his dream alive.

“When I was younger, I always went between wanting to be a chef and wanting to being a business person, and right now I’m doing both.”

Although a lot of Henderson’s free time goes into making this chocolate, he says it doesn’t feel like a big sacrifice.

The event was organized by The Founder’s Club, a part of the Griggs Center for entrepreneurship and philanthropy, and was sponsored by the Development Corporation of Abilene.