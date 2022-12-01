ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From sidewalks to shingles, Big Country residents are decking their halls for the Christmas season. But before you take to the roof, Abilene professionals have some advice you may not want to take lightly.

When it comes to presentation, a well thought plan goes a long way. Matt Robinson with Christmas Décor by Lone Star Electric told KTAB/KRBC the company always tailors the design to whatever will best accentuate the home or businesses features.

“Whether it be a house with lots of gables and peaks, and then we might put a lot of wreaths in there, or garland… We just try to be unique in each application,” Robinson said.

A good course of action, jot down a few ideas and get a game plan together before breaking out the ladder. This can result in a much more cohesive look for your holiday fixtures.

But form, of course, follows function. Robinson explained that the first rule of any operation – professional or otherwise – should be safety.

“You don’t want to spend the holidays with a broken leg or arm,” warned Robinson.

A sturdy ladder and someone to spot you can keep you from ending up like Clark Griswald, hanging off the side of your rain gutter. This measure, along with some shoes with traction, can keep you surefooted on the roof. Of course, electrical work can be its own hassle.

“We can only put so many minis on a five-amp circuit,” Robinson explained. “We may have to find multiple circuits to feed your lighting system.”

Images below courtesy of Old Christmas Tree Lights: A history of Christmas lighting

Essentially, know your home’s electrical layout to avoid overloading any one circuit. Most modern string lights will let you know how many amps they carry.

Most of all, Robinson said he wants all to remember this important rule of thumb, “If you don’t feel safe, don’t do it.”

Whether you do your own lighting, or call in the pros, the end goal should be to enjoy your work – not recover from it.