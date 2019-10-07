Abilene church changes location after 50 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – It’s out with the old and in with the new for an Abilene church. First Christian Church is changing locations after 50 years.​

125 years of history, 50 of those spent in the same building, but now this congregation is turning the page to a new chapter. The first floor of the Enterprise building is now home to First Christian Church.​

“We were at 1420 N. 3rd when I started going there at one year of age and I’m not going to say how old I am now but it’s been a lot of years,” Longtime member Brittany Paxton-Garner said.​

​For longtime members like Paxton-Garner, uprooting to a new location isn’t easy.​

“I was anxious about it. I was a little worried. I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Paxton-Garner said.​​

“Because a lot of good memories were attached to that specific building where they had been, that sanctuary where they worshipped for 50 years,” Transitional Minister Tom Reeder said.​​

That’s why Reeder was called in, to help the congregation adapt.​

“I’m here to stay with the church and offer leadership as we go through this process of relocating and establishing our ministry in a new location,” Reeder said.​​

They’ve been worshipping at the new location for one month now.​

“Each Sunday we found something different that we want to do here. Different like little tweak on our traditional worship or tweak on some kind of music or tweak on the tv that we put the projection on. I mean just every Sunday is something different,” ​Paxton-Garner said.​

There’s been quite a bit of change, but one thing stays the same.​

“The hugs we get to share every Sunday morning is just incredible and the time we get to spend together is so nice,” Paxton-Garner said.​​

This church family is keeping their core values and taking that with them into this next phase.​

“We are not tied to any specific building but we are tied to one another and tied to God’s love,” Reeder said.​​

First Christian Church also celebrated with a “pounding” which means members brought in food to donate to Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank.