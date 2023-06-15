ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As any parent can attest, making friends as an adult and one with children can be a challenge. A South Abilene church is promoting togetherness with a recurring event all summer long.

Southern Hills Church of Christ (SHCC) can be spotted just off Buffalo Gap Road, best located by its shaded playground. Organizers of the new initiative cleverly called “Parents on the Playground” said they created this program to help not only the children socialize, but the parents just the same.

“I think being a mom is really lonely… In the way that social media works, you just feel like everyone else has lots of friends, and everyone else has a big community, and everyone else knows what they’re doing, and we don’t always know what we’re doing, and we don’t always have the connections and the people. So, we just want to help if you need it,” explained Holly Racca, Children’s Minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ.

Parents on the Playground is not just closed off to moms, SHCC clarified. The time of fraternization is open to any caregiver and child.

“Our church loves our community and just wants to take care of it… “We want this to be a place that people feel like they can find their friend,” Janet Ardoyno with SHCC encouraged.

The Southern Hills Playground is a place where several parents have come to find their friends.

“For me, personally, it means a lot,” attributed Emily Griffin, an Abilene mom to two. “I actually met my best friend here at this playground years ago… When you see them (children) connect, then you just kinda wiggle your way over to the parent and you’re like, ‘hey,’ and you start making conversation. It’s really nice because the parents that come here are usually parents that are similar minded to you.”

At Parents on the Playground’s inaugural event, organizers brought plenty of pizza and popsicles to feed the masses.

BCH asked a young parkgoer, Ollie, what his favorite part of the day was, “eating these popsicles already!”

SHCC reiterated that anyone would be welcomed to the playground, and you do not have to be a member of the church.

“It’s just an encouragement for moms, you know. We don’t intend to teach or preach,” Ardoyno added. “This is moms getting together sharing their needs, their concerns, just getting to know each other.”

Parents on the Playground will meet every other Thursday through the month of August at the Southern Hills Playground (3666 Buffalo Gap Road) from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., and they promise pizza at each time of gathering. Their next event will be Thursday, June 29.