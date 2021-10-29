Abilene church group of medical professionals go to Kenya

News

by: KTAB/KRBC staff

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A team with medical backgrounds from Abilene’s First Central Presbyterian Church is leaving the Big Country to help other communities in need.

Trip organizer, Carolyn White, tells KTAB/KRBC the group is going to Kenya in East Africa for 13 days. While four of the days are set aside for travel, the team will be holding a clinic for two-and-a-half days in two remote, primitive villages.

The church group says they are joining a team of Kenyan physicians and medical practitioners, as well as 5 translators.

White tells KTAB/KRBC this is her third trip to Kenya, and she is thrilled to return after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories