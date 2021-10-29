Abilene church group of medical professionals go to Kenya

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A team with medical backgrounds from Abilene’s First Central Presbyterian Church is leaving the Big Country to help other communities in need.

Trip organizer, Carolyn White, tells KTAB/KRBC the group is going to Kenya in East Africa for 13 days. While four of the days are set aside for travel, the team will be holding a clinic for two-and-a-half days in two remote, primitive villages.

The church group says they are joining a team of Kenyan physicians and medical practitioners, as well as 5 translators.

White tells KTAB/KRBC this is her third trip to Kenya, and she is thrilled to return after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.