Abilene church holds mass in parking lot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) In order to maintain social distancing an Abilene church held service outside.

“We decided, following the regulations, using distancing and protecting ourselves. That’s why we did the mass outside,” says Father Albert.

Father Albert says this is an important time for the catholic church.

“Its the 4th Sunday of lent. Laetare Sunday. Rejoicing Sunday and God has already told us to be happy,” says Father Albert.

While dozens pulled in for the special service Father Albert says it’s only a fraction of the members he sees on a normal Sunday.

“Many people are scared. So many people are old. This is the oldest church in Abilene so we have most of the seniors,” says Father Albert.

Most people stayed in their car for the unique service.

“People who go to church are always going to go and I think a lot of people who maybe haven’t been so diligent about their prayer with God are getting closer to God during this time,” says Dr. Jim Sulliman.

Dr. Sulliman says he’s thankful the church decided to still hold mass.

“While God is everywhere and we can pray anytime we want, it’s only at our mass that we are able to receive the blessed sacrament the body and blood of Jesus,” says Dr. Sulliman.

“The same way it came, we pray that it will vanish,” says Father Albert.

He also says they will be streaming services online and answering prayer requests over the phone.