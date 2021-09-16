Abilene church stepping up to provide food for those in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Key City church has all hands on deck to provide nutrition to the community.

Since the reopening of All for One Missions Church food bank, Nancy Watson volunteers her free-time at the food pantry every Thursday afternoon.

“It’s just a wonderful blessing to be able to do this for the neighborhood,” said Watson.

Especially during these trying times, participants and members of the church are encouraging the Key City to visit the food bank and pick up whatever they may desire.

“They’re just amazed of all the things they can get from us, because otherwise they wouldn’t have fresh produce to give to their families at all,” said Watson.

From canned goods to dairy products, fresh veggies, fruits and more, they say whatever you need is yours to take.

Senior pastor of All For One Missions Church Tim Mathews says, “We’ve had a great impact on the folks in the neighborhood.”

Mathews says every Thursday they’ll see at least 20 people at the pantry.

“They know us, they know we’re here to help them and supply their needs, whether it being spiritually or with food,” said Mathews.

The Food Bank of West Central Texas is in partnership with the church and has been a major contributor in making sure these shelves remain fully stocked.

“It’s just exciting for us as a church to be able to do that, and minister to folks is what we’re called to do,” said Mathews.

Watson says she’s grateful that she’s healthy enough to be able to serve to each individual, along with families.

“This is a blessing from God, and whatever Tim gets from the food pantry, we give it away. So it’s wonderful to be able to bless these people in this way because there’s no way they could afford to buy this,” said Watson.

Pastor Mathews says his hope for the food bank is to continue to feed and meet the needs of the community.

Donations are accepted and needed to help the church assist families in need.

If you’d like to get involved, click here to find out how.