Abilene church takes a look at security measures

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – One attack after another. A church in Texas, the other in front of a home of a New York Rabbi are the most recent assaults against religious entities. Those like Ezequiel Pecina, Pastor of The Rise Church, are doing what they can to ensure safety.

“It’s sad to say we live in a society in which we have to protect ourselves. It doesn’t matter wherever you may be, if you’re at a restaurant or maybe if you’re even at a church,” he said.

Pecina said some people find it hard to have this conversation.

“I think that its maybe uncomfortable sometimes. It’s reality and I think we all have to be aware.”

They’re coordinating with their own security team for their New Year’s celebration to identify any potential threats.

“We do have some that are police officers and we do have something even before all of this happened. We do have people that are already trained to help us,” he said.

What seems like tragedy everywhere inspires community awareness.

“I think that we just need to be prepared. And people need to be aware that that’s society today and we just need to be aware of anything.”