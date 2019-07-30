Abilene church takes new approach on Vacation Bible School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Each church has their own version of Vacation Bible School (VBS) but there’s one church who’s taking a different approach. VBS is all about teaching the word of God, but Southern Hills puts you in the story.

Each year Southern Hills takes a tale from the Bible and turns it into a big production.

“It’s one of my favorite things that we do as a church, really,” show director Kim Hardin said.

“It’s a family-oriented VBS, which I know a lot are, but I think the show adds a different aspect or a new dynamic to a typical VBS format,” VBS volunteer Jenn Rogers said.

This year’s lesson is Joseph: Called.

“We’re really telling the story of how even in hardship in life God has called us to do big things,” Hardin said.

The cast is filled with people from all walks of life.

“I really like my character and what this show will turn out to be,” the youngest cast member Reese Robinson said.

“We’re really a community. We have multiple generations, parents and children and grandparents all on the same stage. I think it makes the show really really special,” Hardin said.

It’s what the audience takes with them long after the curtains close that makes this show unlike any other.

“I think they share the message in a way that’s memorable to our members and to the kiddos that come which is really the most important is for them to remember this message,” Rogers said.

The show ran for three days and the preparation for next year begins as soon as the show ends.