Abilene churches getting creative for Easter service amid coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — For Christians, this is the most sacred time of year, and for the first time, churches will be empty for Easter Sunday.

“When we gather here Easter Sunday, we’re going to miss the brass, the orchestra, the trumpets, the organ,” says Pastor Clyde Keischnick with Zion Lutheran Church.

Many churches have already made changes to their Sunday services.

“Had things been normal, we would have worshipped at 6:30 a.m., Easter breakfast at 7:30. Our traditional Easter at 8:30 and then contemporary Easter at 10:45,” says Pastor Keischnick.

Pastor Keischnick says they’ve prerecorded their services.

“We taped Maundy Thursday on Monday. We recorded Good Friday on Tuesday and it was Wednesday when we did Easter here,” says Pastor Keischnick.

Other churches are using social media to live stream.

“We’ve been doing live. All our masses, all our activities we’ve been doing live,” says Father Albert Enzeanya with Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Father Albert says while he’s happy to still hold service, there are some noticeable differences.

“The crowd is not here, they are joining from their homes. All of our celebrations are the same except physically the crowd. Spiritually, yes they are with us in the church,” says Father Albert.

He also says his congregation is feeling the impact of those changes.

“They are sad that they are missing their beautiful church. They’re missing their pastor and they are missing church activities as it is supposed to be. That is why we are still praying that the good Lord will take it away from us,” say Father Albert.

Pastor Keischnick say COVID-19 is just one hurdle and it too shall pass.

“COVID hasn’t taken anything from us except the joy of gathering. It’s not if but when we get back together,” says Pastor Keischnick

Almost every church we talked to in town says they are offering a way for you to watch their service online, many of them using Facebook to share it with the public.