Abilene citizens in giving spirit this holiday season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While there are many reports of people taking gifts, many people are choosing to give this holiday season.

Abilene families are picking up gifts collected by Marines for this year’s Toys for Tots toy drive.

On Tuesday, Marines collected around 11,000 toys for families who registered for gifts.

They’ll be picking out the perfect presents for their tots at the Modern Living Mall at the Taylor County Expo Center over the next couple days, bringing Christmas joy to those that may not have had anything under the tree to unwrap.

“It’s great, you know. It’s like I said, no other to have a kid happy on Christmas morning, it’s something no one else could ask for, so it makes me happy and it makes me happier that the family gets what they need,” says Gerard Cortez, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Toys for Tots has been hosted across the country by U.S. Marines since 1947.