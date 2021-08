ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council has appointed a judge for the newly created second municipal court.

Presiding Judge Keith Barton will retire within the next year, so to prepare for his departure and help clear a backlog of municipal cases, the City of Abilene appointed Chace Craig by unanimous decision to a second municipal court.

Mayor Anthony Williams said at Thursday’s meeting that they will evaluate the potential permanence of the position in the future.