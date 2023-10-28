ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council has approved consultants to assist in the development of a new master plan for Lake Fort Phantom.

During a recent city council meeting, officials referred to Lake Fort Phantom as an untapped resource, especially for those stationed at Dyess Air Force Base who are seeking outdoor activities. To develop a new master plan for the lake, consultants from LJA Engineering will be brought in. Although a lake master plan was created in 2009, this new plan will have a distinct focus.

“Roads, utilities, building setback lines, what’s allowed from a use standpoint, it’s more of a zoning application, whereas this is focused on the recreational aspect of the lake and the surrounding area,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hannah shared.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

Haley Jo Oates, a business owner and the President of the Fort Phantom Lake Association, addressed the council and shared that this project has been in development for more than a decade.

“I’m so excited and in support for the development at Phantom Hill. I have personally worked toward this for six years, and the Lake Association has been working towards us for over 15 years. It’s been a dream of everyone’s to make the lake great and show people the beauty that not everyone gets to see,” Jo Oates said.

The consulting firm will charge the city $126,700 for their services and estimates that it will take approximately 30 weeks. Upon completion, the firm will present the new Fort Phantom Master Plan to the city council for consideration and potential adoption.