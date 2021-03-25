Abilene City Council approves contract for emergency road repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council addressed damages to city roads caused by the February freeze at Thursday night’s meeting.

The council is making a plan so those roads will soon see some repairs, including unanimously approving a contract with Bontke Brothers Construction for emergency street repairs.

Director of Public Works Greg McCaffery says eight street locations were identified with complete failure from the major freeze and thaw cycle.

“They were actually related to the freeze and thaw we had between February 10 and February 20. The failure was the sub base of the roadway,” McCaffery says.

The streets in need of repair are:

Marlboro Drive

Wagon Wheel

Chimney Rock in two places

Sherbrooke Lane

Portland Street

Avenue D

Trailway Drive

The project is expected to cost nearly $373,000.

The council also awarded a contract to Starks Construction for $60,000 for main water leak repairs, which must be completed within 45 days of the start of the contract.