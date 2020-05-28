Abilene City Council approves contract with Animal Services oversight organization

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a contract with an organization to help manage Animal Services.

With one city councilmember absent, the resolution was approved to enter into the contract with Best Friends Animal Society, who would provide direct oversight responsibilities and an interim Animal Services Director.

The City of Abilene has been without an Animal Services Director since March, when Tammy Roberts resigned unexpectedly.

The contract will begin July 1, 2020, with an initial one-year term, with mutual renewal

agreement of one month at a time after the initial 12 month period. It will cost $112,100.

According to the city, Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.