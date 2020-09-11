Abilene City Council approves DCOA resolution for economic development

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council approved funds Thursday to help establish and retain jobs right here in the Key City.

The council approved $300,000 for the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) to help BWJ Metal Works retain all their employees.

“It’s leveraging that sales tax money so that they are trusted with it in a way that they can be put back into the community for increasing jobs and increasing capital investment for our community,” said DCOA’s CEO Misty Mayo.

Which is exactly what they are doing.

“We’re looking at nine jobs created and 17 retained,” said Mayo.

Project Grasshopper will expand development for quality implement company who distribute AG parts.

The city council approved $300,000 from the Economic Relief Program that was approved in April to help local existing companies during COVID-19.

Local businessman Sammy Garcia had a positive reaction to hearing these resolutions.

“When news like this happens, you just got to give kudos to the DCOA for doing this and also those that are willing to invest in our city,” said Garcia.

DCOA says they are happy with the approved developments.