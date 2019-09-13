Abilene City Council approves new budget, tax-rate increase

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene set its budget for the upcoming year, and for the first time ever, that budget is more than $100 million.

This budget will cause a property tax increase of 12%, or an extra $4 million. Out of that, about three-quarters of a million are from new property added to the tax roll this year.

To get that new amount, the tax rate was bumped up to 79 cents per $100 of property value. The upward trend could change in the future.

“We do anticipate, based on the growth of this community, that next year there will most likely be a tax-rate decrease, based on what those projections look like,” Mayor Anthony Williams said.

The new rate goes into effect at the start of next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News