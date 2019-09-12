Abilene City Council approves new salary goal for firefighters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After Abilene City Council approved an agreement with the police department, the Abilene Fire Department is getting their turn.

The council approved a new salary goal for local firefighters. The agreement was initially tabled because of a piece that was accidentally omitted from the paperwork ahead of the meeting.

Now that it’s back, the city has agreed to the new salary that is equal to the average of 10 “peer cities,” plus an additional 4% on top of that to help attract and keep safety personnel in Abilene.