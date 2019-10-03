Abilene City Council approves purchase of land near Cedar Creek

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council has voted to purchase land along Cedar Creek from Union Pacific for more than $300,000.

Voters approved the Cedar Creek Walkway Project in 2015, and this purchase of land from the railroad allows that work to go forward by allowing for some new construction.

“We will then be able to move forward with construction of our bridge or canopy structure beneath the trestle to protect pedestrians walking under there. Again, it’s a requirement by the Union Pacific Railroad to do that,” says Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

The eventual plan for the area is to create a Riverwalk replica along Cedar Creek.