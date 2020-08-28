Abilene City Council awards T&P Warehouse bid to Charlie Wolfe, plans for late-night diner

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council has awarded a bid for the T&P Warehouse building in Downtown Abilene to Charlie Wolfe for $950,000.

Wolfe has said previously that he would like to turn the location into a late-night diner that connects the SODA District to Downtown Abilene.

The other bid was presented by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, who pitched $770,000 to turn the building into office spaces for all entities that work with bringing new businesses to town.

The council was previously split and tabled the issue, but voted Thursday evening 4-2 in favor of Wolfe and the restaurant, with Kyle McAlister and Donna Albus the only two dissenting votes.