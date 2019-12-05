Abilene City Council considering change in how street lights are installed, paid for

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council met for the first time in December Thursday to discuss a number of items, including the consideration of payment for street light installment.

Currently, the city pays for all street lights in subdivision areas when a new building or business goes up, costing the city anywhere from $5,000-$8,000 per light.

The new ordinance requires the developers to pay for that installation fee instead of the city.

City Manager Robert Hanna says this allows the installation to be done before all the plumbing and wiring of the building is completed.

“Grass is laid, sidewalks are poured if they’re there, driveways are poured, and then the citizens call and say, ‘Where are my street lights?’ And then the City of Abilene goes in with AEP or Taylor Electric and starts putting in street lights, and we rip up all the stuff that was just done, it’s a backwards way of doing it,” Hanna says.

The ordinance was tabled and will be discussed further at the next meeting.