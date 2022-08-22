ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is planning to use more than $2 million to replace three trails, and the long-awaited Cedar Creek Waterway Trail has a $2.3 million price tag attached to it. The City is requesting contract with Bontke Brothers Construction, which has done a number of other projects for the city.

The three trails in the works to be replaced include Sears, Nelson and Redbud parks. Here are the budgets as aligned through Thursday’s (August 18) City Council meeting:

Sears Park – $271,547.00

Nelson Park – $617.508.50

Redbud Park – $878,484.00

Project-related issues – $248,000

Those improvements come to a grand total of $2,015,539.50 through the City’s Minor Improvement Fund.

In Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting, the Cedar Creek Waterway Trail was also a hot topic of discussion.

Since 2015, the Cedar Creek Trail has been in the works.

In December 2019, 16 acres were purchased, then the City of Abilene was granted the Pedestrian Underpass Agreement by Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) in October of 2020. A purchase of an additional 11 acres was made in May of 2020, from AEP Texas.

Most recently, the City of Abilene put in a request to award low bid to Bontke Brothers Construction.

The price tag includes close to $829,000 in remaining 2015 bond allocations, and more than $1.5 million from the Minor Improvement Fund. That makes for a sum of $2,348,580 for the entire project.

The Cedar Creek Trail Project, which was designed in 2017, would go from East South 11th Street to East North 10th Street.