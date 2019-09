ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 2018, Abilene City Council voted to allow dogs with their owners on restaurant patios.

Now, the council is changing the rules slightly because dogs have since been allowed statewide.

To be more in line with state law, Abilene has actually eased up on restrictions a little.

There are still food safety regulations that have to be followed, but the state law is significantly less restrictive in the details surrounding pets dining along side humans.