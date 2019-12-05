Abilene City Council finalizes plans for QuikTrip

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene is officially getting a QuikTrip.

The Abilene City Council passed the finalized plans for the store in Thursday’s meeting.

The QuikTrip will be going in at the site of the old Anson Jones Elementary School on Jameson Street.

Original concerns from residents in the area forced developers to change the overall look of the facility, adding more trees, a fence, and moving the gas pumps to the other side of the property to cut down on traffic.

There is currently no word on when construction will begin, but developers are scheduled to have a meeting in January.