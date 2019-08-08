Abilene City Council honors 30-year veteran of APD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting kicked off with honoring a long-time member of the Abilene Police Department (APD).

Wallace McDaniel has been part of APD for 30 years. You could call him something of a “hot shot,” being part of the target team for a number of years.

McDaniel says he’s been glad to be a part of APD, and a big part of it is the people he works with.

“I think I’ve said it before, but I probably wouldn’t be around here if it wasn’t for the quality of the people I work with. I tell you, we really have a good police department, in my opinion,” McDaniel says.

McDaniel also thanked the council for the new police department building.