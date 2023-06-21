ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene City Council will be meeting Thursday morning to clarify some foggy terms within the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance voted in November 2022.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to go over a number of items. Item number 18 is a “Discussion and Public Hearing on the Sanctuary for the Unborn Ordinance to better understand the impact of the ordinance,” as according to the Abilene’s website.

The ordinance, brought to voters by Abilene pastor Scott Beard and modeled after a similar ordinance passed in Lubbock, was voted in during the 2022 general election on November 8, making abortion illegal within city limits.

Donna Albus, former City of Abilene councilmember, was on the council when the ordinance was passed. She told KTAB/KRBC she believes voters were not educated enough before placing their votes, and the ordinance may be affecting doctors in the area.

“Years that they (doctors) studied are being put on the back burner because Johnny Q. Public is telling them what they can and can’t do with their own patients. It is turning neighbor against neighbor, family member against family member,” Albus said. “You can tattle on somebody that’s even thinking about getting a procedure. If you even mention the word ‘abortion,’ you can be held accountable. It is scary.”

The ordinance reads in part: “Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder unless the mother’s life is in danger.”

You can attend the Abilene City Council meeting where the ordinance will be discussed on Thursday, June 21. The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Abilene City Hall, 555 Walnut Street, in the second floor council chambers.