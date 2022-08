ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council passed an increase Thursday for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which includes what could be a historic high salary increase for city employees.

The tax rate hike comes to a 7.1% increase, or $.7621.

City Manager Robert Hanna said the passed 6% increase to city employee salaries was possibly the most historic increase for the city.