Abilene City Council Place 2 candidate Garrett Hubbard hopes to represent youth in town

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council Place 2 candidate Garrett Hubbard says he hopes to represent the young people in the Key City.

“For starters I am young, I am 24,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard has lived in the Key City his whole life, and now wants to run for Abilene City Council.

“I went to school here and went to college here,” said Hubbard. “I want to make a difference in the city that I grew up in and love so much,” said Hubbard.

But why now as he starts his career? Well Hubbard says he wants to bring a young voice to the council.

“Our city council doesn’t reflect our city’s population, because the median age is 35, and there’s nobody, nobody that age on our city council,” said Hubbard.

If elected, Hubbard says he would support an entertainment district to try to help keep young entrepreneurs in Abilene.

Hubbard also wants to represent the people who feel like they don’t have a voice.

“There’s a lot of people out there that feel forgotten about, they feel like their city government doesn’t work for them, they don’t see them, they don’t hear for them, they don’t show up for them,” said Hubbard.

Which is why his campaign slogan is “2gether,” to show the community he wants to represent everyone.

“I really wanted my campaign to really be nothing about me, and just more about the people of Abilene and their needs,” said Hubbard.

While his age is often questioned, Hubbard says that after talking with people he has been able to earn their vote.

“Everyone has experience in their own field and in their own line of work, but me and my opponent, when it comes actually governing a city, we have the same amount of experience: which is none,” said Hubbard.

If elected, Hubbard promises to show up for all races, orientations, genders, and ages.

“I think it’s time we elect a young person,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard is facing off against Lynn Beard for Place 2 on the Abilene City Council.

Election day is May 1. Find voting locations here.

For an in-depth conversation with candidates running for Abilene City Council Place 1, click here.