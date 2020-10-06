Abilene City Council preview: Downtown parking, neighborhood development & roasting beans

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council is hoping to make some positive changes downtown, starting with parking, according to Assistant City Manager Michael Rice.

“Primarily most of if not all the parking will go to a two-hour time limit,” said Rice.

Except for the spots in front of the post office, which will go from 15 minutes to one hour.

A local developer is also hoping to propose some changes.

“There has also been a recent request by a developer downtown to also make some additional changes around some new apartments,” said Rice.

Those proposed changes have not been shared yet.

Michael Warrix, director of planning & development services, says they will be presenting a new consolidation plan for federal grant money that Abilene gets from Housing and Urban Development.

“Monies that’s provided to cities and counties to help encourage low income to moderate income improvements in terms of housing,” said Warrix.

Which can help with the outside structure of a house, updating the inside or even water and sewer type of improvements.

“All aimed at bringing up the income levels and quality of life for those residents,” said Warrix.

And Big Country Coffee wants to do some light manufacturing in house.

“They want to do coffee processing along with some packaging and some distribution,” said Rice.

Which doesn’t seem like a problem, but zoning laws are prohibiting that from happening.

“Because they are within the current zoning, it does not allow that,” said Rice.

So, if this conditional is passed it will make roasting their own beans legal.

We’ll have more for you Thursday night after city council.