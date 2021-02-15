Abilene City Council supports Travis School building to become affordable senior housing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-Something may finally be done with the old Travis School building. Earlier this week Abilene City Council members approved a resolution to renovate the building into affordable housing for seniors.

“This is really the cities way of saying this is something we support; we support the redevelopment and we support putting affordable housing in our community,” said Matt Gillman, managing partner, Overland group.

Gillman says the next step is applying for federal grants.

“We want to bring that historical significance back, and do a historic renovation, that is down to the deep details, like it was when it was built,” said Gillman

So, once they receive federal dollars nothing can be torn down but they can bring it back to what it once was.

Everything from the paint to the hard wood floors are being repurposed, even old classroom cubbies.

“This is obviously original, so we’ll preserve these and keep these, and this will turn into someone’s closet,” said Gillman.

Gillman says the main building and cafeteria will hold a majority of the units, but they will also be using the outdoor space to build more units, totaling at 29 units.

“It’s a single-story building, it will blend in with these but be different enough to where it was evident that it wasn’t built during the same time period,” said Gillman.

Once they receive federal funding to do the historical rebuild, the next step would be to get the land rezoned before breaking ground.