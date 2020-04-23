Abilene City Council temporarily suspends street maintenance fee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council voted unanimously to temporarily suspend the street maintenance fee in their Thursday afternoon meeting.

In a previous meeting, Councilman Shane Price suggested staff present a way to pause collection of the fee in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will last through June, but they may revisit the suspension at that time.

Although the fee will be suspended, street maintenance projects will continue, City Manager Robert Hanna said.

The fee was first approved by voters in June of 2018.